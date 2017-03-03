Dennis Edney has spent his whole life fighting.

He fought for a better life in North America after leaving his Dundee home, battled to become a lawyer, aged 40, and waged war on the US Government over their “despicable” treatment of Guantanamo Bay’s youngest inmate.

And now, at the age of 70, the solicitor has a new target in his sights — the Canadian Government.

For the past 30 years, Dennis — born and brought up in Lochee — has risen to prominence as one of the most influential and controversial figures in the Canadian legal system.

A former footballer, Dennis arrived in America in the late 1960s, working his way across the country to eventually run his own construction firms in Canada.

But after the economy took a nosedive in the 1980s, he returned to the UK and retrained as a lawyer at Northumbria University.

He is best known for defending Canadian national Omar Khadr, who was just 15 when he was captured by US forces in Afghanistan in 2002, accused of throwing a hand grenade and killing American soldier Christopher Speer during a firefight.

Dennis, who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, spent eight years representing Khadr, who was allegedly tortured during his detention at the prison which was set up after the September 11 attacks to detain terror suspects.

The solicitor claims Khadr was a scapegoat for the US Government and was coerced into participating in terrorist activities by his father.

“When I asked about Khadr at first I got no response from the Canadian Government but my Scottish stubbornness made them respond,” Dennis said, speaking to the Tele from his home.

“I remember going to visit Omar in the cages in 2004 but I was going to one of the secret prisons in Guantanamo, which the Pentagon described as being for ‘enhanced interrogation’.

“I saw a boy looking like a broken bird. He was damaged all over and chained to the floor in a freezing room. I simply couldn’t believe they could treat a child like that.”

Khadr was facing 30 years in prison for his part in the incident and his trial finally took place at Guantanamo in 2010 — one of only three to have taken place at the detention centre.

He pleaded guilty to causing the soldier’s death and was handed an eight-year sentence after a plea deal aided by then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

After being extradited to Canada in 2012, Khadr, now 30, was released three years later to live with Dennis at his home.

“He suffers a lot. We still go walking in the night to try to dispel those demons that chase him because the abuse that he and every other detainee faced was despicable.

“Throughout the whole time I’ve known him, I’ve never heard him criticise anyone in Guantanamo Bay. He’s still that way today.”

Dennis refuses to simply move on after years of legal wrangling and has now lodged a lawsuit against the Canadian Government over how the case was handled.

US President Donald Trump says he wants to continue filling Guantanamo with “bad dudes” and Dennis is demanding an apology over how Khadr was allegedly treated.

He said: “I now have a civil lawsuit in against the Canadian Government. I’m in Ottawa next week to get a trial date and I look forward to putting Canadian intelligence officials under cross examination.

“With Trump, it’s easy how people get fooled. The US has abandoned the rule of law for their sense of security.”

Dennis quickly worked his way to becoming involved in major cases in Canada.

These have included defending Brian Mills, a man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1997.

Dennis argued successfully against a law stating that a defendant shouldn’t be able to view an alleged victim’s medical records.

He also represented some of those accused of plotting terrorist attacks in Ontario in 2006.