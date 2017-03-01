A Dundee University law student was fined £400 and banned from driving for 12 months after being caught at the wheel of a car while over the alcohol limit.

Joshua Gray, 22, of South Tay Street, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court driving a car with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath — more than twice the limit — in Loons Road on January 29.

When it was revealed Gray was a law student, Sheriff Simon Collins said: “Well, this will be an education to him.”

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta said police officers had been called to an unrelated road traffic collision on the street at 9am that day when Gray’s car drove past at speed and he was stopped.

Gray had stayed overnight at a friend’s and although he had a drink at midnight, he thought he would be OK to drive by 9am.