The Friends of Dundee Law group has invited people to take pride in the city and help shape the future of the landmark.

The group is holding its first annual general meeting today (6pm at the Maxwell Centre, Carnegie Street) and anyone interested in joining the Friends of Dundee Law is encouraged to come along and find out more.

Volunteers have already been meeting over the last few months, laying foundations for the group and drafting a constitution.

In addition, they have also been helping out at public events and urging people to become involved in looking after Dundee Law.

Friends will be able to decide what the group does, including historical research, fundraising, habitat restoration, health walks, events or wildlife surveying.

Councillor Anne Rendall, depute convener of neighbourhood services, who will be at the meeting, said: “Our most iconic landmark deserves a friends group to help keep it looked after and enhance it for visitors.

“I hope this meeting will bring together people with a variety of interests, skills, and enthusiasm who would like to shape Dundee Law’s future.

“Whether you would like to share memories and old photos of the Law or find out more about the wildlife living there, Friends of the Law has something for you.”

Volunteers have been invaluable in guiding council staff involved in the Dundee Law Heritage Project, working on the creation of a heritage trail, which will be produced later in the year, and initiating a geocache trail.