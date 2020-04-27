Dundee landscaper’s top-tips for our gardens during lockdown

With the Great Outdoors largely restricted to gardens during the lockdown, many people are becoming more green-fingered than normal as they take advantage of the spring sunshine.

One of the few positives of the lockdown is that it has given people a chance to carry out odd jobs around the house, and outside it, that busy lives get in the way of.

Brian McConnachie has been a landscaper for more than 20 years and has some top tips to help people improve their garden while the restrictions are in place.

The owner of Willowbank Landscapes says it is the perfect time to keep weeds at bay and introduce some new wildlife into green spaces.

His ten top tips are:

Make sure to cut the lawn regularly and also don’t forget to do edging.

Keep those pesky weeds under control – making sure to get the root out too.

With the dry spell it’s important to keep hydrated and that’s no different for plants and flowers – make sure they are given plenty water.

Sow sources for flowers such as sunflowers and for vegetables such as potatoes, onions or peas.

Tie in your climbing plants which include roses and clematis – these are also great to invite insects and wildlife to your garden.

Prepare shrubs and flower boundaries with brand new compost.

Once boundaries are ready plant bulbs such as fatsia plants.

Paint fences and any sheds with a good wood preserver.

To introduce small birds to the garden the best things to put on the bird feeder are peanut butter, mixed bird seed, meal worms and plenty of clean water.

To help grazing in the garden flowering plants such as daisy and clover are good sources of pollen for them.

Brian added: “There is lots that people can do in their gardens during this time that will help when we can get back to work and make it all look a bit nicer.

“I have been a Dundee Trusted Trader for 13 years and in the business for over 20 years. Whilst I can effectively work with social distancing and I’m still helping clients with things like weeding I am unable to do bigger projects like I usually do as we can’t get the supplies in and all of the recycling centres are still shut to the public.

“It is unfortunate but we have got to look on the bright side and there will be others in a worse position than me.

“The main thing is everyone should enjoy their garden and keep safe.”