Dundee landlady says ‘show must go on’ following £10k pub robbery

A landlady has vowed “the show must go on” after her pub was robbed this week.

Debbie Findlay, whose boozer the Eagle Coaching Inn had £10,000 taken from it on Monday, has a special event planned to say it’s business as usual – and thank loyal customers for their help.

There will be a “No Cops, Only Robbers” party this coming Sunday in an act of defiance following the brazen theft.

Debbie expressed her gratitude to those within the local community and the wider city for their help since the incident.

She added: “I could honestly cry with the events that have taken place this week.

“We had CID officers in the premises and the surrounding area for a number of hours.

“There is no further update at this stage but we’ve decided the show must go on.

“We’re in the hospitality industry and we’ve realised through this experience there are so many good people out there.

“There have been so many people – staff, customers, other business owners – trying to assist.

“In true Eagle style, we’re holding a celebration this Sunday between 2-6pm.

“We’re encouraging people to come dressed as robbers for the event.”

Friend and entertainer Wayne O’Hare, of the Singing Cabbies, will be performing with singing partner Jimmy Smart at the event.

Wayne said: “As soon as I heard what had happened I got on the phone to see if I could assist in anyway.

“I’ve known Debbie for a number of years and in true style they are making the best of a bad situation – hopefully there is a great turnout.”

Debbie again appealed for anyone who may have seen anything in connection to the theft to contact police.

She added: “Someone must have seen something. Anything untoward that was out of the usual could help.”