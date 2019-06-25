Dundee landlady devastated as thieves make off with £10k from safe

A pub owner has been left “devastated” after a safe containing thousands of pounds was stolen from her bar.

Debbie Findlay, landlady at the Eagle Coaching Inn in Broughty Ferry, said the safe contained an estimated £10,000.

The safe and CCTV equipment were taken from an upstairs office during the break-in while the rest of the premises were untouched.

Debbie said the nature of the theft suggested it was carried out by someone who knew their way around the building.

Police are appealing for information.

