Dundee ladies gearing up for Women’s EuroHockey Championship next weekend

Scotland Women are gearing up for a European mission as they look to replicate the recent glories of the nation’s kids.

The Women’s EuroHockey Championship II begins in Glasgow next Sunday with Scotland – whose squad features plenty of players with local links – looking to gain promotion to the top tier of the European game.

In doing so, they would be following in the footsteps of the Blue Sticks Men’s and Women’s U/21 teams, who last weekend sealed their own EuroHockey Junior Champs gold medals and the Scots place at the top table of international youth hockey on the Continent.

The ladies, whose squad featured Grove Menzieshill rising star Katie Stott and youngsters Ellie Wilson and Ruth Blaikie of Dundee Wanderers, saw off Italy 4-1 in their final last Saturday.

The men, who had Grove brothers Jamie and Cammy Golden in their ranks, hammered Russia 9-0 to scoop gold and win promotion themselves.

Next weekend, Wanderers’ Emily Dark is to be joined in the full Scotland squad for the Euros by newly-capped Great Britain star Charlotte Watson.

Also of Wanderers, Watson picked up her first cap on a tour of Japan with the GB women last week as they prepare for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Also included in coach Jen Wilson’s squad are vice-captain Becky Ward, formerly of Wanderers and ex-GM stars Sarah Jamieson, Louise Campbell and goalkeeper Nicola Cochrane.

Taking place at the National Hockey Centre on Glasgow Green, the Scots will face Austria, the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Pool B.

They will be looking to progress to the latter stages, the final and promotion success in front of what should be a big home crowd.