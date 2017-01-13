A “miracle” teenager has become one of the first people in the UK to beat cancer using a pioneering treatment.

Nic Vinogradov-Wouters, 18, had his life turned upside down in February 2014 when he was told he had a cancerous tumour in the middle of his brain.

After bouts of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and proton beam therapy, it was thought the Dundee High School pupil had been given the all-clear.

But in December 2015 he was delivered the crushing news that cancerous cells had spread to his spine.

Told that the chances of surviving were low, Nic became what is thought to be one of the first people in the UK to undergo a treatment called GemPOx on a brain tumour.

GemPOx is a combination of three types of chemotherapy that’s usually used to treat other cancers, but Nic is thought to be one of the first people in the UK to have received the treatment to combat a brain tumour.

Following a MRI scan last week, Nic and his family had a nervous wait to find out if the new treatment had been successful. However, they were delighted to hear on Tuesday that he had been given the “all-clear”.

Speaking to the Tele, Nic said: “I’m really happy. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet but it’s a massive weight off my shoulders. This started in February 2015, so it’s taken up two years of my life when I should have been having fun with friends and I just couldn’t do that. It was hard seeing everyone else having fun while I was so weak.”

Amazingly, Nic, of Tayport, managed to complete his school studies despite being bed-ridden in hospital for many months.

He has now applied to study business and finance at five universities across Scotland.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the future and I want to thank all the medical staff and others who have helped me along the way. They have been amazing. I have to get blood tests every month and a MRI scan every three months but, hopefully, this is the end of this.”

His mum Pat, 59, said credit had to go to Dr Jonathan Finlay, who proposed the GemPOx treatment to the family.

Pat said: “Prognosis for relapsed brain tumours is really bad, so we had to try this. Nic really has been a pioneer of the treatment. It’s like the biggest miracle. Nobody knew what to do and then this amazing man Dr Jonathan Finlay came along who said ‘I’ve got this thing we should try for Nic’ and Edinburgh agreed to it.

“I’m so proud of Nic. I’m mostly relieved but also really grateful to all the people who have helped us over the last two years, many of them who we didn’t know.”

Nic is still raising money for brain cancer research at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/nicvw with £7,000 already put towards the cause.