The leader of Dundee’s Labour group has called for the administration to be more “open” as it gets to work.

SNP’s John Alexander, 28, will be the new council leader and Independent Ian Borthwick the Lord Provost for the next five years after the Nationalists’ 14 members joined forces with Scotland’s longest-serving councillor.

The move followed a series of talks among the political parties represented on the council following the May 4 election, which saw the SNP lose its overall majority in the city.

Mr Borthwick, 78, a councillor since the 1960s who has also received an MBE, had insisted in the wake of the election result that he would not be a “kingmaker” in the process.

But without him, the SNP would have had to form a minority administration at City Chambers, potentially posing difficulties in voting through policies.

Councillor Kevin Keenan, leader of the Labour group, believes Mr Borthwick will be a “great” Lord Provost when he teams up with the SNP in a coalition at City Chambers.

He said: “As a civic leader, I’m sure Ian will be a respected holder of the position and I believe he will receive cross-party support.

“I’m pleased for Ian. With 50 years of representing the city it’s probably seen by himself as a bit of an honour to be Lord Provost.

“I’m sure he will take the position forward for the benefit of the city, with dignity and humility. I am sure he will be a great Lord Provost.”

He added: “However, if there had been enough numbers the SNP would not have looked at him.”

Mr Keenan said he hoped the administration would be more “collaborative” during the next five years.

“Mr Alexander and I are having a chat later today — I would like to see more collective governance in this administration going forward,” he said.

“The last administration attempted to hide the £40 million overspend at the V&A for seven months, but everybody was on board with the project and the tourism it will bring into Dundee, so I don’t see why they attempted to cover it up.

“I want the council to be more open and collaborative, from the point of view that other councillors and forums should be able to speak with them on issues rather than hold meetings behind closed doors.”

The Lib Dems also met with Mr Alexander yesterday.

Fraser Macpherson, leader of the Lib Dem group, said that regardless of the outcome of discussions, he and newly-elected party colleague Craig Duncan would “continue to work in a positive manner for the good of Dundee”.

He added: “We don’t think about positions. We are about doing the best for the city.”

Mr Borthwick said: “Any administration needs to be built upon a strong foundation of mutual respect and trust and I believe that throughout our talks that has been demonstrated.

“My aim throughout our discussions has been to do what is in the best interests of the city and its people.

“I’m pleased that my discussions with John Alexander have been positive and focused on our shared ambitions for Dundee.

“I look forward to working for the city and continuing to build upon the work that has been undertaken.”

Derek Scott, leader of the Conservative group, couldn’t be reached for comment before going to press.