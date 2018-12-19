Dundee knitting fanatic Tina on mission to create world’s longest scarf

A knitting fanatic has embarked on a record-breaking challenge – to create the world’s longest scarf.

Tina Poynter, 54, from Kirkton, has spent three years knitting a multicoloured neck piece in an attempt to break the current world record.

But with almost 3,000ft stitched up, Tina has some way to go – and thinks it will take her more than 20 more years to achieve her dream.

The world record was achieved in 2013 by Helge Johansen in Norway and measures in at just under 15,000ft – which is about 2.8 miles.

It took 30 years for Helge to knit her scarf and Tina envisages she will be almost 75 by the time she’s finished hers.

Tina, a volunteer at the Attic Lounge in Kirkton, has spent three years and two months working on the scarf.

She said: “I have always wanted to break the world record.

“I’ve seen other people do it so I thought, why can’t I?

“I do about 30 to 40 colours a day because it doesn’t take long to do rows. It doesn’t take long to do one colour. I love doing it. I’m proud of myself because I always wanted to do it.

“I put it in a carrier bag, then I put it in a black bag. I used to take it to the church, I took it everywhere I went and now I can’t take it anywhere as it is quite heavy to pick up.”

Although unsure how much the scarf weighs exactly, Tina says she has to keep it in a double duvet case to carry it around.

She spends seven days a week working on the scarf in her den at home. I’m going to keep going until I get close to the record,” she said. “I’ve got a way to go but I’m getting there.”

Once Tina achieves the record she said she might celebrate with some champagne and aims to have the scarf on display in a museum.

Tina has set up a drop-in knitting club at the Attic, which runs every Tuesday. She has also raised money over the years for charity and the funds from the most recent “guess the length of the scarf competition” will go to Tayside Children’s Hospital.

The scarf is currently on display at the Attic Lounge.

Bruce White, charity director at the Attic, said: “Right from the start Tina has been a key person in the community. It has just been great to see Tina grow in confidence, starting her own wee group so that people can drop in.”