Dundee knife killer David Roache’s book could finally tell family why dad died

It had been a normal Tuesday night when David Roache arrived at the Kelly family home on March 26 2002.

Dad John and his daughter Jill had been at the bingo enjoying some bonding time before returning home.

It was around 10pm when Roache arrived at the house and asked John if he wanted to go to the pub.

Just minutes later Roache had killed the dad by stabbing him more than 30 times and battering him with a metal bar.

Jill explained: “We got home to my house in Kinghorne Road and David came in and asked if dad would like to go out for a pint with him.

“They set off and before they even got to the pub, just yards from the house at the park at the corner of Stirling Street, David Roache stabbed my dad more than 30 times.

“He was seen on CCTV running off after the initial attack. Dad was still alive at that time but Roache turned back to administer the killer knife blow to dad’s eye.

“Roache had gone out with a knife that night.

“We don’t know if dad was the intended target.”

Since the murder in the Hilltown, Jill and her family have been searching for answers as to why Roache carried out the attack.

They thought the chance had gone when the murderer killed himself in prison back in 2016.

Jill, 36, still lives in Dundee and has again chosen to speak about the case which has tormented her for years.

She said: “We have never known why David Roache killed my dad.

“The trauma caused by dad’s murder has caused me years of upset and anguish.

“I suffered terribly and finally, about five years ago, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“That diagnosis helped but I still need to know what happened that night and why my dad died.

“We heard during his trial the words of David Roache and his explanation about that night.

“However, we never got to hear dad’s side of the story.”

After the Tele got in touch last week, Jill may now have the opportunity to learn more about her father’s killer’s motives.

David Roache’s own words, written during 14 years in prison, might give her the answers and closure she needs.

When Jill learned that Roache had chronicled much of his life story during his years in prison, it gave her hope that she may be able to understand more.

And her hopes grew when she found out that Roache’s mum, Margaret Mackie, planned to complete her son’s book and have it published.

It will tell stories of Roache’s life before and after he murdered John.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, Jill said: “He never explained fully what happened and I desperately need to know so I can finally lay it all to rest once and for all.

“I would like to think that he has been honest in his writing and that if this book ever gets published it might tell me what I need to know.

“At the time he just blamed the attack on his drug abuse but that really wasn’t enough for us as a family.

“However, I never did find out more, and then he killed himself.

“I’m now considering speaking to his mum to see if that helps to make things clearer.”

Grandfather’s brutal murder captured on security cameras

David Roache claimed at his trial that the sexual abuse he suffered as a child had been a factor in the brutal murder of John Kelly.

The pair were meant to be going for a drink together when a fight broke out between them in a park near Stirling Street.

Roache was seen headbutting Mr Kelly repeatedly and striking him with a metal bar.

Mr Kelly managed to free himself and, leaving a trail of blood 60 yards long, ran to nearby Hilltown where Roache caught up with him and continued the assault.

Witnesses had called the police and CCTV cameras picked up the end of the frenzied attack where Roache was seen to stab Mr Kelly repeatedly as he lay defenceless on the ground.

The court heard Mr Kelly had received two fatal blows, one of which pierced his lung and severed two main arteries and another which went through his left eye and into his brain.

During the trial, the jury heard there had been bad feeling between the two men following a dispute over money.

Roache had denied murdering Mr Kelly on March 26 2002 but was found guilty by a majority verdict at the High Court in Forfar.

Sentencing Roache, Lord Philip said: “This was a savage and prolonged attack which continued long after the victim was unable to defend himself and had lost consciousness.

“We had the misfortune to see the end of it on CCTV.’’

Roache’s solictor Edgar Prais QC told the trial his client had asked him to say he was full of deep remorse for what had happened.

Although Roache had lodged a plea of self-defence, Mr Prais intimated to the jury at the close of evidence he was not seeking an acquittal on the issue of self-defence.

He told the jury there was no dispute that Roache had killed Mr Kelly, but argued that at the time Roache had “diminished responsibility” due to post-traumatic stress disorder after being sexually abused as a child.