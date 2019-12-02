Dundee kirk could be demolished raising concerns that elderly churchgoers might be left without place to worship

Elderly churchgoers fear they could be left without a place to worship if plans to demolish a kirk are approved.

The proposals would mean Craigiebank Church would be demolished and the land would be sold off to another organisation.

The sanctuary itself, which was constructed in 1937, has not been used for several years due to mould and rot. However, the associated hall is still used by many in the area.

The proposals would mean the Craigiebank congregation would be merged with Douglas and Mid Craigie Church, raising concerns many of the church’s older attendees would find it too difficult to make the trip if they don’t drive.

Kathleen Mands, session clerk, said: “A lot of the members of our church are older, they can’t drive or walk up to Douglas to go to the church there.

“We want the current hall to be left intact so we can continue to use it, or for the new site developer to build us a replacement.”

There are additional concerns many community groups that currently use the hall would be left without their meeting place.

The Craigiebank Church hall is currently used for Brownies, Rainbows and Guides, along with several other groups such as mother and toddlers.

Kathleen added: “We don’t mind the sanctuary going, we can function with just the hall.

“But if the hall goes then we lose a lot of local community groups as they won’t have a place to gather.

“We just want to make sure there’s still a place for worship and for local groups to meet.”

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “The sanctuary of Craigiebank Church has been closed for four years because it is unfit for use and the congregation has been meeting in the church hall.

“The future of Craigiebank Church is currently under discussion. The 10-year Presbytery plan drafted in 2012 was revised this year and the proposals will be scrutinised at a Presbytery meeting on December 11.”