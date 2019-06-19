Dundee Kiltwalkers urged to help Stroke Association charity

National charity the Stroke Association is calling on would-be kiltwalkers to consider supporting it in its fight against strokes.

The Dundee Kiltwalk takes place on August 18 and the charity’s Andrea Watt is encouraging locals to join her and her fundraisers, pictured at 2017’s Kiltwalk, and get walking.

She said: “This walk is fun to take part in. There’s entertainment, food and water pit stops, encouragement from the amazing “Kilties” and every step you take will be topped up by 40% by the Hunter Foundation.

“And why do it for the Stroke Association? Strokes are Scotland’s fourth most common killer and a leading cause of disability. We need to prevent strokes and support all those who have been affected by a stroke.

“Monies raised will be used to fund vital research and support for those living with the effects of a stroke.”

The Tele is backing the Dundee Kiltwalk, which can be completed at one of three distances. Visit thekiltwalk.co.uk to register and to choose a distance and a charity to support through your fundraising.