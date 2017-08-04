A record number of people have pledged to don their Highland attire this year for the charity Kiltwalk in Dundee.

Organisers of the event said more than 1,500 people are expected to have signed up by the end of Thursday — eclipsing the 994 participants the last time the Dundee walk was held in 2014.

The event was set up in 2011 with the aim of bringing Scotland’s leading children’s charities together for a series of sponsored walks.

The Tele will be backing Kiltwalk 2017 every step of the way as it puts the fun into fundraising on August 20.

There are three routes this year in Dundee.

The 25-mile Mighty Stride leaves St Andrews at 9am, taking in the Old Course, the Tay Bridge and Broughty Castle, before arriving at Kiltwalk Village, at the Blue Seaway Playground in Monifieth.

The Big Stroll, an 11-mile walk, leaves Tayport at 11am and includes a stop at the Tay Bridge before reaching the Kiltwalk Village.

Suitable for the whole family, the Wee Wander leaves HMS Unicorn at midday and takes walkers on a six-mile route, which includes a pit stop at Broughty Castle en route to Monifieth.

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: “I think, looking at the rate in which people are signing up, we could be looking at 1,700 walkers this year, which is fantastic momentum that we’ve gained. The Evening Telegraph’s support has been fantastic.

“People have been very open and welcoming to the Kiltwalk returning to Dundee and the number of people signing up is a testament to that.

“They really want to get involved and make a difference.”

Backing the whole Kiltwalk plan is The Hunter Foundation (THF), a charity established by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

Every pound a walker raises goes to their selected charity, with a 40% boost from THF and other sponsors. So if someone raises £100, a total of £140 will be donated.

Sponsoring the event are RBS, Arnold Clark, Johnston Carmichael and Eden Mill. Local charities represented include Friends of Blackness Primary School, Autism Support for Angus and Dundee, and Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia.

To sign up, simply visit thekiltwalk.co.uk.