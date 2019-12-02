Dundee kids get their skates on thanks to new community project

City kids have got their skates on thanks to a new community project helping them take to the ice.

Ice Dundee Community started with the aim of involving more kids in skating last year.

The charitable organisation was set up to increase participation in ice skating among children and young people in the city.

Now, after the group joined forces with Active Schools, the project has kicked off with 15 Baldragon Academy pupils heading to Dundee Ice Arena to train with some of Britain’s best skaters and coaches.

The inaugural training event was held by Danielle Harrison, former British champion and European and junior world competitor, and Andrew Smith, European and world choreographer.

Ice Dundee Community manager Nina Wolfslast said: “Our efforts are largely aimed at helping children and young people in Dundee.

“We hope to see an improvement in their health and wellbeing by taking them on to the ice.

“We also want to help build their skills and confidence.

“It is important to have role models in life, more so for children and young people on their journey to find their way as they grow up. With our five performance skaters taking the kids on to the ice, they will share their story with the youngsters and hopefully become role models for them.

“We especially want to empower girls and young women and show them a way of being active, more so because there is a high dropout rate of sport as girls reach a certain age compared to boys.”

Initially the project will target teenage girls, as participation rates in sports in this age group are dropping.

Every second Friday they will be offered one hour on the ice with different skaters and coaches from Ice Dundee’s GB Performance Squad including Simon Briggs, GB Olympic coach and three-time British champion Natasha McKay.

Inspirational talks from team members will also be held at the schools.

Simon said: “It is a great opportunity for the kids to get active and be inspired by our elite skaters.

“Dundee is the best place to skate in the whole of the UK, as their success shows.

“We are home to Natasha Mckay, current British champion and European and world competitor as well as other former British and Irish champions.

“There is no better place for the kids to go skating and I am happy that Ice Dundee Community makes such a project possible.”

In the new year, St John’s RC High School will join the programme with more secondary schools and hopefully primary schools also getting on the ice and becoming involved in the project in the future.