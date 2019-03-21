Dundee kids bring fun activities to folk in care homes

Youngsters have had great fun visiting Dundee’s older generation and participating in lots of fun games.

Children from Forthill Out of School Club visited Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry bringing with them some fun activities.

The group, who are nursery aged, took part in an obstacle course and side show games.

Veronica Samson, senior early years practitioner at the out of school club said: “The children chatted to the residents and encouraged them to join in.

“Two of the children played ball games with a gentleman and shared ideas and knowledge about football as all of them were Dundee FC fans.

“The children were eager to be involved in all the activities and finished the morning off with parachute games with every child and resident holding on to the parachute handles, singing and having control of the parachute moves.

“The residents asked the children if they would sing for them before they left. It was a very special afternoon for everyone.”

The children have been visiting Orchar Nursing home for more than a year and they visit Redwood House Care Home too.

Recently the children have visited the homes to take part in yoga sessions with the help of instructor Lindsey Scott and they even visited to celebrate Burns Night, performing some Scottish poems and songs for the residents.