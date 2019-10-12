Saturday, October 12th 2019 Show Links
Dundee kids bounce along with holiday fun learning trampoline and gymnastic skills

October 12, 2019, 6:10 am
One lad leaping into a star jump.
Primary kids have bounced and tumbled into the October holidays and learned lots of new skills in the process.

Boys and girls aged from five-12 headed to the Dick McTaggart Gymnastics Centre to spend a week developing their gymnastics and trampolining skills under the watchful eyes of a team of coaches.

One boy somersaults.

Seven-year-old Rebecca Redmond, who attended the trampoline camp, said that not only did she learn new skills, she also met new people.

She said: “I have been doing lots on the trampoline like seat drops and front drops.

“I did the trampolining camp in the summer too and I really like it because you can learn to do somersaults.

The kids bouncing about.

“I would tell more people to come to the camps because you meet new friends like Zoe.”

New friend Zoe Simpson, also 7, added: “The camp is good because you can do lots of different things on the trampoline – stuff I didn’t even know you could do before like seat drops with half twists.

“When I started I thought I would never be able to do moves like that but it is actually easy-peasy.”

Some of the youngsters who took part.

Lead trampoline coach Dale Tait echoed the views of the girls.

He said: “The camp is great because it is something different for the kids to do during the break.

“Trampolining has become a much bigger sport since the London Olympics so it is even better now as younger kids are coming to the camps and could possibly move up to club level.

One girl on the crash mats.

“The holiday camp is also good for kids who are already at club level as it allows them to come along and have some fun without any pressure.

“It is also great for social skills. At the start of the week you can see the ones who don’t interact as much but we play different interactive games and ask silly questions to get them out of their shell and they are soon talking to each other.”

The group of children who took part in the activities.

On the other side of the gym, the kids at the gymnastics camp were learning some floor skills with coach Julia Chan.

She said: “We use a mixture of different equipment during the camp such as bar, rings, vault and beams.

One girl tries her best at balancing.

“The kids get to try out a new piece of equipment every day so it is always different for them.

“Today we were working on acro and balancing. After showing them some moves they went off into groups and made up their own poses which allowed them to use their own initiative and also develop their team working skills.”

