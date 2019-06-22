Dundee kids being diagnosed with diabetes due to obesity

Shock new figures reveal children in Dundee are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes – the kind mainly caused by poor diet and an inactive lifestyle.

It is the first time in at least five years that any children in the 11-16 age group have received such a diagnosis.

According to statistics obtained by the Evening Telegraph, a number of children (specified only as being “fewer than five”) were diagnosed in the last year.

There were also fewer than five new patients in Dundee aged 17 to 20 diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in each of the years 2017, 2016 and 2014.

Dr Christopher Schofield, clinical lead for diabetes with NHS Tayside, said: “It is, of course, concerning that people are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at a younger age, as having diabetes for longer means that they are likely to develop complications.

“The numbers are small, but we should not be complacent that these will remain so and aggressive management should be instituted.

“The risk for the future is a significant health burden to these patients and a significant financial burden to Scotland’s NHS, as approximately 10% of the NHS budget is spent on diabetes care.”

In total, 458 patients were newly diagnosed with the illness in Dundee last year – down from the 557 patients diagnosed in 2014.

The vast majority of those patients are aged 60 and over, with 209 diagnoses in this age category last year, compared to 265 in 2014.

There were 412 new patients diagnosed in Perth and Kinross last year, compared to 382 patients in 2014. And there were 317 new diagnoses in Angus last year, compared to 377 in 2014.

Professor Rory McCrimmon, Dean of Medicine at the School of Medicine, Dundee University, said: “It is well recognised that incidence rates in Type 2 diabetes have been pretty stable for the last five to 10 years.

“However, within this overall unchanged incidence there are patterns that remain concerning.

“Although numbers are small we are seeing more younger people with Type 2 diabetes, especially in minority racial and ethnic groups.

“Obesity and social deprivation are the big problems here. Obesity rates in Scotland are amongst the highest in Europe. This is linked mostly to social deprivation.”

“Obesity also brings with it the increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other conditions.”