Dundee kids aged 11 who threw missiles at cars and abused motorist escape from cops

Police missed out on catching a gang of stone-throwing kids in Fintry.

They were called following reports of children aged about 11 or 12 hurling missiles at passing cars on Finavon Street on Wednesday night.

However, officers had to attend an urgent call en route and by the time they reached the scene the children had fled.

A police spokesman said: “We attended the Finavon Street area of Fintry in response to a report of youths causing annoyance.

“They had left the area prior to police attendance, and there was no obvious damage to any cars or property.

“The unit attending was diverted to an urgent call so didn’t get there immediately.”

Messages from motorists appeared on Facebook warning other drivers to be aware of the group, who had even given abuse to one driver who got out her car to challenge them.