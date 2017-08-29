Dundee kickboxing world champion Calum set to go 50 rounds for charity

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dundee’s world kickboxing champion Calum Cavanagh is all set to take part in a marathon session to raise money for charity.

Calum, 21, a sports student at D&A’s Gardyne campus, is to undertake a 50-round kickboxing challenge in a bid to raise £1,000.

He is currently the world, Scottish, British and European kick boxing champion at senior level.

He competes in the 75-kilo category. He won the world title at an event last October and will hold it until he is beaten.

The first challenge to his title will take place in November.

Calum told the Tele he was inspired to take on the challenge after learning of a little girl in England who had just been diagnosed with tumours.

He explained the child was the granddaughter of Richard Hopkins, who is the president of the World United Marshall Arts Association.

Calum said: “When I heard the story I was inspired to try to raise money for charity.”

The challenge will see Calum take part in 50 two-minute rounds against dozens of other kickboxers.

Calum said: “They will pay £5 a round to compete against me.

“I don’t know yet how many people will take part, but some people have signed up to do a couple of rounds.

“It will be pretty exhausting but it will be a great challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to doing it.

“In between rounds I will get a minute’s rest before beginning again, so in total the challenge will take around two-and-a-half hours.

“It will be hard work but it will be worth it and I’m definitely up for it.

“I’m constantly in training so I’m confident this is something that I will be able to successfully complete,

“I’m determined to raise as much as I can.”

Calum’s dad Jimmy Cavanagh, of Charleston Extreme Kickboxing — also Calum’s coach — said: “Calum was really keen to do something to raise money for charity and agreed to take on the 50-round challenge.

“Everyone has been really supportive and it should be a great event.”

Richard Hopkins said what Calum was doing was a great gesture and he hoped he’d receive lots of support in Dundee for his bid to raise money for charity.

The event takes place at the Gaiety Bar, Charleston, on September 2.