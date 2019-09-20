Dundee kickboxing club’s head coach says all credit ‘must go to his talented kids’

Team Xtreme Kickboxing Club’s head coach Jimmy Cavanagh says all the credit must go to his talented kids for their medal success.

Based in Charleston, Team Xtreme has been running for nine years and, in recent times, has seen its younger members enjoy success on the Scottish, UK, European and World stage.

Cavanagh, 44, is an electrician by day and pours all of his free time into making his club the best it can be.

However, he is keen to give the credit to his athletes and their families as they gear up for more challenges ahead.

“I can’t thank the parents enough for the support they show the kids,” Cavanagh said.

“The confidence in there is great. We get kids coming in very shy and not getting involved.

“In a couple weeks, though, they’re great.

“They’re turning into great people, too, and that’s the main thing.

“They’ve got great respect and discipline. I give all credit to them.”

Team Xtreme won 19 medals at last year’s World Championships and recently received £500 from WL Gore towards the cost of taking his squad to Greece for next year’s event in the hope of scooping more silverware.

“That helps us get new pads, new mats and a discount off travel,” Cavanagh said.

“A lot of families here don’t have a lot of money and we don’t get much funding at all.

“We are grateful for all the support we get from fundraisers and companies like WL Gore.

“It’s great for the kids to get out there and represent their country, without that I don’t know what half of them would be doing.

“There was nothing here for kids to do in Charleston but I started this with three bags and some pads out the back of my car, it’s just got bigger and the kids really needed this.”