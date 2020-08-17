Dundee kick off 2020/21 season with home cup clash against Forfar

Dundee will kick off the 2020/21 season by welcoming Forfar Athletic to Dens Park in the Betfred Cup group stage on October 6.
The Tuesday night clash with the League One Loons will herald the end to a very long summer for Dark Blues fans as lower league sides get back out on the pitch.
The Dens Park outfit will follow that opener with a lengthy trip to Highland champions Brora Rangers on Saturday, October 10, at 3pm before the group stage takes a break.
The Championship gets under way on October 17 with Dundee at Hearts meaning a wait until November 10 before League Cup action resumes.
That’ll see another midweek home match as Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers come calling.
James McPake will then lead his side out in front of the Premier Sport cameras on Sunday, November 15, at his former club Hibs to complete Group B.
Betfred Cup Group B Fixtures in full:
Tuesday October 6
Dundee v Forfar Athletic, 7.45pm
Wednesday October 7
Hibernian v Brora Rangers, 7.45pm
Saturday October 10
Brora Rangers v Dundee, 3.00pm
Cove Rangers v Hibernian – Premier Sports, 12.30pm
Tuesday October 13
Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers, 7.45pm
Forfar Athletic v Hibernian, 7.45pm
Tuesday November 10
Dundee v Cove Rangers, 7.45pm
Forfar Athletic v Brora Rangers, 7.45pm
Saturday November 14
Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic, 3.00pm
Sunday November 15
Hibernian v Dundee – Premier Sports, 4.30pm
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe