Dundee kick off 2020/21 season with home cup clash against Forfar

Dundee will kick off the 2020/21 season by welcoming Forfar Athletic to Dens Park in the Betfred Cup group stage on October 6.

The Tuesday night clash with the League One Loons will herald the end to a very long summer for Dark Blues fans as lower league sides get back out on the pitch.

The Dens Park outfit will follow that opener with a lengthy trip to Highland champions Brora Rangers on Saturday, October 10, at 3pm before the group stage takes a break.

The Championship gets under way on October 17 with Dundee at Hearts meaning a wait until November 10 before League Cup action resumes.

That’ll see another midweek home match as Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers come calling.

James McPake will then lead his side out in front of the Premier Sport cameras on Sunday, November 15, at his former club Hibs to complete Group B.

Betfred Cup Group B Fixtures in full:

Tuesday October 6

Dundee v Forfar Athletic, 7.45pm

Wednesday October 7

Hibernian v Brora Rangers, 7.45pm

Saturday October 10

Brora Rangers v Dundee, 3.00pm

Cove Rangers v Hibernian – Premier Sports, 12.30pm

Tuesday October 13

Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers, 7.45pm

Forfar Athletic v Hibernian, 7.45pm

Tuesday November 10

Dundee v Cove Rangers, 7.45pm

Forfar Athletic v Brora Rangers, 7.45pm

Saturday November 14

Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic, 3.00pm

Sunday November 15

Hibernian v Dundee – Premier Sports, 4.30pm