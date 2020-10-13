Dundee KFC shuts indoor dining after coronavirus outbreak

A popular fast food restaurant in Dundee has been forced to shut down its dining-in service and cut its hours after an outbreak of coronavirus.

KFC has confirmed two members of staff at its Claypotts restaurant have gone into self-isolation after both tested positive for Covid-19.

A host of other staff members at the diner on Tom Johnston Road have also gone into quarantine as a precaution after close contact with the two positive cases.

As so many members of staff are now in self-isolation and unable to go into work, the KFC branch has been forced to reduce its trading hours and is now only open for drive-thru orders and home deliveries.

A spokeswoman for KFC said: “Two team members at our KFC Claypotts restaurant in Dundee tested positive for coronavirus.

“They’re currently self-isolating, in line with the government regulations – and it goes without saying we’re wishing them a full and speedy recovery.

“A number of our other team members who had been in contact with them are also self-isolating as a precaution and we’re doing all we can to support them during this time.

“We’re currently open for drive-thru and home delivery with reduced trading hours to enable us to deliver the best level of service to our guests, with team members who are able and happy to return to work.

“We deep clean our restaurants every day and we’re following all the necessary guidance to maintain a safe, clean environment for both our teams and guests.”