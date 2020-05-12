Dundee key worker balancing daytime job with booking entertainment for virtual pub

A train station worker has been making sure a virtual pub’s entertainment doesn’t go off the rails.

Richie McMurchie, from Charleston, has become a regular face at “Mulligan’s Virtual Bar” on Facebook along with almost 30,000 others from around the world.

The 32-year-old had initially joined as a punter before being snapped up by pub landlord, Pat Mulligan, to work on managing the entertainment.

Richie, who works for ScotRail as an announcer, has been balancing his day-to-day duties of keeping the platforms running while making sure those inside Mulligan’s are enjoying themselves.

As well as taking on administrative duties within the bar he has been enjoying seeing an array of talent from around the world who have stepped onto the Mulligan’s stage.

Richie said: “I had followed the Mulligan’s Virtual Bar page since it launched. Initially I was just a member of the page interacting on the live sets with other members.

“I was then asked by Pat Mulligan, the virtual bar landlord, to join the team.

“The balance between work and Mulligan’s has been rather easy and I have seen it as a way to bring some sense of normality to the lockdown situation.

“There have been some great performers, most of the people are full-time entertainers out with lockdown.

“We had a Ministry of Sound DJ performing recently and the array of talent on offer for free is brilliant.”

Mulligans Virtual Bar has recently teamed up with the St Andrew’s Brewing Co to create their own exclusive mini keg range.

Profits from the sale of the kegs will go to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Andy’s Man’s Club.

He added: “It’s great that the bar has been able to support two great causes while keeping people entertained during lockdown.

“I’ve enjoyed the normality the role has brought me and I would really like to see Mulligan’s continuing once the lockdown is lifted.

“There are a number of people working in roles to keep the page running who I never knew prior to this.

“Once this is all over I’d really like to meet up with those that helped to get the page set up and keep it going.”