Dundee keeping an eye on skipper Meekings after Forest ankle knock

Dundee are keeping an eye on Josh Meekings after the club captain picked up a knock during the club’s training camp in Spain.

Having just returned from a lengthy lay-off due to a hip problem picked up in September, the Dark Blues are taking no chances.

Manager James McPake doesn’t expect the issue to keep his central defender out of the opening day of the season this Saturday at Raith.

Early on in the 0-0 draw with English Championship side Nottingham Forest, Meekings needed treatment on a knock to his ankle.

He did shrug the pain off for the rest of the half before being replaced on the hour-mark as planned by his boss.

Meekings was part of the squad for Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe behind closed doors but sat out the contest in La Manga as a precaution.

The Dark Blues returned from Spain late on Friday night and invited fans into Dens Park this morning for an open training session.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

After returning from the Continent, McPake is keen to have his players fit and firing come the weekend.

He said: “You have to judge how hard to push players because you don’t want to pick up niggles here and there but we are pushing the players for a reason.

“We want to see how far they can go.

“You want everyone in the right condition for what will be a tough season.”

Aside from Meekings’ small knock, the only injury issue for the Dark Blues after their trip to Spain was Callum Moore.

The young midfielder hobbled off on Friday towards the end of the friendly defeat to Scunthorpe.

He had damaged his calf during the 2-1 loss but the club are hopeful it’s not an issue that will keep the youngster out for long.