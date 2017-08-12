Getting flak from United fans is no bother to Dundee goalie Scott Bain — he gives as good as he gets — but he wants to ensure his own fans are still shouting this weekend.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his night on Wednesday as the Dark Blues took the derby bragging rights with a fine 2-1 victory over the Tangerines to book their place in the last eight of the Betfred Cup.

Even when hearing a few choice phrases thrown in his direction from the visiting United support because, in the end, he had the last word.

Bain said: “I always get stick but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If they can give it out and can take it back then that’s fine by me.

“I’ve played them six times now and all they’ve done is won an extra point in a penalty shootout — I’ve never been beaten by them in a proper competitive game.

“I think I just silenced them a wee bit more there — they can enjoy the season down in the Championship!”

The performance throughout the team on Wednesday was a sharp difference to the poor display against Ross County last Saturday.

“It’s always difficult when you’ve got a derby over the shoulder of another game and it can take your mind off it a little bit.

“In the derby, I thought we were completely dominant.

“I’ve played in a few of those games now and it doesn’t matter how you win, you just need to win — but on Wednesday we were outstanding.

“To a man we were better than them all over the pitch.

“We wanted it more after the last game where we were obviously disappointed to lose the penalties.

“We were hungrier, we had more desire, we were fitter, we were stronger and we wanted it more.

“The fans always turn out in their numbers for these derby games and they were rewarded on Wednesday with a fantastic performance from the boys.”

The defeat in their league opener to County is a game Bain & Co would like to put well behind them by getting their first league win on the board at Hamilton.

However, New Douglas Park — or the SuperSeal Stadium as it’s now officially known — hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Dundee recently.

Since pipping Accies to the Championship title on the very last day in May 2014, the Dark Blues have only won once down there — a 1-0 victory that put an end to a 10-game winless streak at the start of last season.

Worst of all was their last trip to Lanarkshire when the home side ran riot in Neil McCann’s final match as interim boss.

In that curtain closer, Hamilton rattled four past Bain as the Dark Blues finished the 2016-17 campaign with a whimper.

That’s a match the Dundee players will certainly want to make up for.

Bain added: “Since I’ve been here it’s been a tough place to go — it’s a tough place for many teams on the astroturf and the way they play.

“They rat about, get in your face and stop you playing.

“We have in the back of our mind the game at the end of last season where we got beat 4-0.

“That hurt the gaffer, it hurt the boys because of the way our performances had been after he’d come in at the end of last season and to then drop to that level was disappointing.

“We’re looking to put that right.

“I think we’ve shown what we can get to on Wednesday against United — and that needs to be our lowest level!”