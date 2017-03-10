Dundee back-up goalkeeper David Mitchell is set for an extended period on the sidelines after fracturing his eye-socket.

The former Stranraer man has been notable in his absence from the Dark Blues squad list for the past few matches, with U/20s goalies Kyle Gourlay and Calum Ferrie taking places on the bench lately

After a head clash in training, it turned out 26-year-old Mitchell had suffered a fracture to his eye socket.

That’s led to surgery and, due to the nature of the injury, it’s unclear how long the goalkeeper is set to be unavailable for.

Scott Bain has only missed two league matches all season for Dundee and if he stays fit there’s unlikely to be a problem.

However, Mitchell’s injury does leave the team short of an experienced keeper if Bain was to pick up an injury or suspension.

Mitchell has been an able understudy this campaign and has featured four times, his last appearance coming in the 2-0 win over Motherwell at Dens Park on November 5.

He also kept a clean sheet in the Dark Blues’ vital 1-0 Premiership win at Hamilton Accies back in October.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright says Saturday’s clash against Dundee is an ideal chance for his side to consolidate a top-six finish.

He said: “Dundee will see it is an opportunity to get within four points of us. But if we can win it, 10 points with five games left before the split is a lot to make up.

“Three points would almost guarantee us top six. It would be extremely difficult for the teams below us to catch up.

“There isn’t much between the various squads and only Aberdeen and Celtic have had a level of consistency over the course of the season.

“That is why the league is so tight. But we are still in a really good position and we want to get the top six nailed down and then see where it takes us.”

The last time the two met, the Dark Blues ran out 3-0 winners at Dens Park, something the manager wants to put right.

““The last time we played Dundee was frustrating for us,” he added.

“Dundee will be difficult opponents and will come here fancying their chances.

“So the derby is nicely set up.”