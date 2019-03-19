Dundee Karate Kid Matthew makes history by representing Scotland

Karate East (SKE) rising star Matthew Pratt has made history by becoming the first Dundonian in 25 years to be selected for Scotland.

The 14-year-old athlete will represent his country at cadet and U/21 level at the WKF World Championships in Chile later this year.

Pratt will travel to the country’s capital, Santiago, in October in what his club hope is the first step in the kid representing the Scottish Karate Governing Body’s (SKGB) national team at elite level.

Youth development director at SKE, Richard Mallinson, said: “We expect Matthew to only go from strength to strength between now and competing in Chile.

“Those who, like Matthew, dedicate themselves to Karate and to their goals will always, eventually, succeed.”