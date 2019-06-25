Dundee karate club giving it big kicks on the world stage

Athletes from the Dundee-based Kanzen Karate school have scored a string of remarkable early successes at the World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) world karate championships in Bratislava.

A year after the club hosted the prestigious championships in the City of Discovery, members have travelled in great numbers to Slovakia.

And the team got the four days of intense competition off to the perfect start with a series of gongs.

In the 14 to 15-year-old boys’ Kata team category, the team of Oliver Bruce, Glenn Millar and Rhys Gilchrist took first place and the title of world champions.

Kanzen boys in the same age group also scooped the title in the Kumite team event, with Oliver Bruce, Rhys Gilchrist, Alex Milne and Jack Macfarlane triumphant.

Meanwhile, the 14 to 15-year-old girls’ Kumite team of Hannah Davidson, Laura Gourlay, Neve Strachan and Grace Rohde scooped second place.

A third-placing was the reward for the excellent efforts of Amelie Martin, Zara Steele and Amy Grant in the 13 years Kumite team event.

In the same category for boys, the team of Oliver Henderson, Finnian Smyth and Glenn Millar also took bronze.

Kanzen Karate chief instructor, sensei Roy O’Kane, said he was delighted by the start made by the team – and that he remained hopeful of even more success to come.

“We have had a fantastic start to this world championships,” he said.

“Our teams have trained so hard to get to this point.

“We are proud of every single one of them for being here.

“We cannot wait to get back out there again to try to bring even more medals back to Dundee.”

Karate was very much to the fore when Dundee hosted the WUKF world championships last year.

It is estimated that the event – which featured more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from 40 different countries – provided the city with a near-£10 million boost.

“There is no doubt that hosting an event of this size was a major coup for Dundee and the city rose to the occasion,” Mr O’Kane said.

The event, held over four days last June, was staged at Dundee Ice Arena.