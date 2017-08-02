The manager of a Dundee junior football club walked out and quit his job 250 miles from home after his players reportedly disobeyed a curfew on a pre-season training trip.

Keith Gibson, a former player with Arbroath, drove back to Dundee from Broughty Athletic’s training base, near Blackpool.

It’s claimed he handed in his resignation after some of his players broke the 10pm curfew at the team hotel and went on a night out.

Gutted to be leaving @Broughtyath but the time was right to resign after 2 & a half years. All the best to BA for this season coming — Keith Gibson (@kgibson8) August 1, 2017

The side were due to meet an English team for a friendly which was cancelled after the drama.

Bosses at the club met on Monday night at its annual general meeting to discuss what happens next, despite claims that Mr Gibson had later tried to retract his decision to quit.

Broughty Athletic are scheduled to kick off their Super League campaign this Saturday against Sauchie, but may have to do so without a permanent manager in place.

A source told the Tele that players were forced to send a text to representatives of Lytham Town on Saturday — who they’d been due to play in a friendly — to call the match off after Mr Gibson’s departure from the training camp.

It was sparked by a group of players’ refusal to stick to his rules the previous night.

A source from Lytham Town said: “We received a text prior to the match to advise that some players were unable to get down to play the fixture.

“We had only arranged the game with Broughty Athletic the Wednesday previously.”

The call-off happened at around midday, just a few hours before the tie had been due to take place.

Mr Gibson was said to have driven a kit van back home on Saturday, with the players being left to make the journey later that day using the team bus.

A source close to Broughty Athletic said: “The situation had been blown well out of proportion.

“There have been a number of rumours going round as to what happened. The manager made the decision to resign and the club accepted it.”

His departure came just two days after assistant Charlie King had left the club to take up a role with Tayport.

The club’s website today said Mr Gibson and club coach Tony McAuley resigned with “immediate effect”.

Broughty Athletic declined to comment any further but confirmed on its website that former Dundee United player Jamie McCunnie will take temporary charge.

Broughty Athletic are also due to be in action tonight in a friendly against Cupar Hearts AFC.

Mr Gibson declined to comment when approached by the Evening Telegraph.