Dundee striker Jonathan Afolabi out to knock over Morton after passing up towering tourist opportunity

Dundee striker Jonathan Afolabi hopes to knock Morton over today after passing up the chance to visit the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The 20-year-old on-loan Celtic player was part of the Republic of Ireland under-21 side that recently travelled to the Italian city, losing 2-0 in their Euro qualifier.

He was offered but turned down the opportunity to see the famously tilting tourist attraction close up, only catching a glimpse of it out of the team bus window.

Now he hopes the Dark Blues can turn the Greenock men into pushovers this afternoon and make at least some amends for their 6-2 defeat to Hearts on the opening day of the Championship campaign.

The Irishman confirmed: “I was away last week with the Ireland under-21s to play Italy in Pisa.

“We had the option of going to visit the Leaning Tower but we all decided to pass on that.

“We just saw it from the bus through a couple of buildings and, yes, it was leaning!

“At the game itself, I got on for the last 25 minutes.

“It was a tough match for us and one that we needed to win but we have a couple of games coming up and we can turn that around.

“Now, though, I am fully focused on doing well for Dundee.”

Three days after the Italian job, Afolabi clocked on for his club’s trip to Tynecastle.

That was an even tougher night, with the Dens men suffering a heavy defeat to the title favourites.

Impressive individual display

On a personal level, though, Afolabi impressed when he came on as a half-time substitute for central defender Jordon Forster, helping set up the goal for fellow sub Danny Mullen.

He now looks odds-on to start up front today in what is the Dark Blues’ first home league match of the shortened season.

Afolabi said: “I will be looking to kick on and the same goes for the team as well.

“Obviously, we got off to a bit of a slow start with the result at Hearts but we are all looking forward to the Morton game and trying to put a marker down.

“I hadn’t played a competitive club game since March before lockdown so I was just told to come on against Hearts and make an impact, to try to lift the team in some way.

“I think I did all right in doing that when I came on.

“They scored another two goals but we scored one as well and I was happy to be part of that.

“The plan for me is to get more game time.

“I just want to get my head down and show everyone how I can be in training and matches.

“Hopefully, I can get my rewards.

“All you can do is give your best,” added Afolabi.

“If we all do that against Morton, we will come out on top as we have a great set of players here.

“It is a big opportunity to turn things around.”

Respect for Morton

A day after Dundee were toiling at Tynecastle, Morton racked up a solid 1-0 home victory over Alloa to kick-start their Championship campaign.

It continued their decent form towards the end of last season when, like Dundee, they strung some fine results together.

Their manager David Hopkin is also well respected by his counterpart James McPake, having led Livingston to successive promotions.

McPake knows it won’t be easy but is backing his players to put their Hearts heartbreak behind them.

The Dens boss said: “Morton are a team that was in the ascendancy before last season ended and they got off to a good start on Saturday.

“Those were three decent points against a good Alloa team.

“They are experienced and have a manager who has had a great career and did well in this league before.

“They are a danger to anybody in this division so we will need to be ready.”

“We know what they come with and they are a real threat but we need to be better and I’m sure we will.”

The Dark Blues will be without central defender Forster, who has fractured a bone in his foot and will be sidelined for up to six weeks.