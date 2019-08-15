Dundee jobseekers invited to event offering hundreds of employment opportunities

Jobseekers in Dundee are being invited to learn more about large businesses and organisations offering hundreds of employment opportunities in the area.

Dundee City Jobcentre Plus, at Wellgate House, will host information sessions about vacancies in the food and care industries.

The first session focuses on NHS Tayside’s Healthcare Academy, which is looking for 15 people to take part in a six-week course offering training in all aspects of care, three weeks of work experience and a guaranteed relevant interview with NHS Tayside at the end of it.

Training offered includes basic IT, emergency first aid, health and safety awareness, food hygiene, infection control and manual handling.

Visits to NHS departments are included in the training and the course is followed by three weeks of work experience in the care industry.

It is the 14th year the course has been in operation, with three courses running every year.

Susan Hart, acting manager of employment and partnership at Dundee City Jobcentre Plus, said: “Participants who complete the course are guaranteed an interview for care vacancies for six months after the end of the course.

“In the past, about 85 to 90% of participants have gone on to obtain employment – it’s a very successful course.”

An information session is being held at Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway Campus on Monday, organised by NHS Tayside in partnership with Dundee City Jobcentre Plus.

Next month the job centre will host another information session, this time in partnership with 2 Sisters Food Group, which has 200 vacancies for food processors at its chicken factory in Coupar Angus.

Susan said: “The company has a large number of good jobs available.

“They are permanent positions and offer flexible working hours.”

The session takes place at the Jobcentre Plus offices in Wellgate House within the Wellgate Centre on September 3 at 10am.

The centre is also providing assistance to Smyths Toy Store, which is looking for 15 temporary staff to work for a three-month period over Christmas.