Dundee jobs market still reeling as McGill staff continue to look for work

Dundee jobs market is still reeling from the collapse of construction firm McGill earlier this year, according to the latest employment statistics.

Figures published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show an extra 300 people have signed on for jobseeking benefits since November.

The new-style “alternative claimant count”, devised to paint a more accurate picture of the jobs market, reveals a total of 4,582 claimants in the city.

The figure covers both jobseekers allowance and those required to look for work under Universal Credit.

Almost 200 of the 300 people to sign on since November signed on in February, when McGill collapsed with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

The firm has since been bought by businessman Graeme Carling.

In total, those seeking benefits account for 4.6% of the working age population between 16 and 64, up from the last new-style figures released in January, and far above the national average unemployment rate of 3.3%.

However, it is lower than the previous high recorded in July last year, when about 4.8% of the working-age population was looking for work, and is down about 30% on five years ago.

Moira Cambridge, of the DWP, said Dundee’s Jobcentre Plus was working on a number of initiatives to help McGill staff find work.

She said: “We’re working with Dundee and Angus College on the reducing child poverty initiative.

“The college wants to run a 14- week course entitled Find Your Future which will incorporate, digital, hospitality, engineering and construction for young people up to age 19.

“But we are also working in partnership with them on a digital course for ex-trades customers signing on to support the recent redundancies. This will start in June.”

The DWP has also funded support to those looking for jobs in the public sector, with a specialist team based in the Central Library, and continuing its Healthcare Academy work with NHS Tayside.