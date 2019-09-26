Dundee jobs fair at Caird Hall today will have at least 800 roles up for grabs

Local and national employers will be setting up stalls today at the Caird Hall for the Discover Work Jobs Fair.

Dundee City Council is hosting the event, along with Dundee and Angus College, Skills Development Scotland, Developing the Young Workforce Dundee and Angus, and JobCentre Plus, from 11.30 to 4pm.

Today we have the Discover Work jobs fayre on at the caird Hall in Dundee with over 800 jobs! There will be hospitality, retail, care, factory, trainee bus drivers, delivery drivers, forklift, engineering and many more! Doors open 11.30-4pm. #ESIF #getdundeeworking #Jcpineastscot — Dundee Employability (@DundeeEmploy) September 26, 2019

As well as employers, skills and training providers will also be at the event.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “The great thing about the event is that it is a win-win for everyone who takes part.

“People looking for work can meet directly with employers with current vacancies and businesses have an opportunity to get face to face with someone who can do a good job for them.

“As well as national and local employers with immediate vacancies signed up, there will be skills and training providers who can help people develop their employability.”

Further details can be found at the Dundee City Council website.