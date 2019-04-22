Dundee jobs fair aimed at teenagers to be held this week

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is holding a job opportunities fair in Dundee this week.

The event will take place at its offices on Panmure Street on Wednesday from 1-4pm.

The fair is aimed at those who are leaving school this year, or those aged 16-19 and unemployed who may not be sure what their next step in life is.

Those attending will be able to chat over their options with a careers adviser, training providers and employers from the Dundee area.

Also attending the event will be representatives from the Shared Apprentice Limited programme, and the team from Barnardo’s Works Tayside and North East to talk about their employability programmes regarding equipment, training and support.

Anyone wanting more information should contact SDS on 01382 495050.

The office on Panmure Street is open Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm.