Dundee Jobcentre undergoes deep clean after suspected Covid-19 cases

A Dundee jobcentre has undergone a deep clean after two suspected cases of coronavirus.

It is understood two members of staff at the Jobcentre Plus, based in Lindsay House on Ward Street, are suspected to have contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Staff members at the office have claimed they were still being asked to go into work despite the positive cases, and said they had not been told who or where in the office the positive cases were.

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions, which runs the jobcentre, has since confirmed a deep clean of the entire building has been carried out as a precaution.

The spokesman said: “We can’t confirm any cases because of the confidentiality of the people, but a deep clean has been carried out as a precaution.

“We are following the processes for a deep clean, which is within any suspected areas as well as a deep clean of the whole building taking place.”

The spokesman then said an assessment of the office had been carried out by a senior official, who decided it was safe for other employees to remain working on site.

He continued: “Our senior health and safety business partner then made a full assessment of the site and deemed it safe to work in.”

This comes after 1,027 new coronavirus cases were identified across Scotland on Thursday 8 October.