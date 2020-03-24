Dundee Job Centre workers ‘dealing with 900 applicants each’ as coronavirus takes its toll

Job centre staff in Dundee claim they are facing an “impossible task” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Workers at the DWP office in the Wellgate Centre say colleagues have been reduced to tears as they try to cope with a near insurmountable workload.

A staff member said that a combination of staff shortages and a high number of new applications has left the remaining team trying to handle around 900 claimants each.

The workers, who asked to remain anonymous said: “Since the outbreak our teams have gone from around 11 members to five with each staff member having anything between 600 to 900 claimants each.

“The remaining people in the team are now having to deal with all claimants for the members of the team who are either off with symptoms or underlying health conditions on top of their own work, as well as taking phone calls for the whole site which covers all of Scotland. ”

The worker added: “On top of the stress of the ever increasing work load bosses have put no health and safety measures in place.

“There has been no deep clean of the office, no hand sanitiser stations anywhere in the building.

“Staff are feeling completely abandoned by the DWP and feel that their health and the wellbeing of their families means nothing as we are being made to work in potentially dangerous environment with an ever increasing work load which is now affecting member staff members mental well-being. ”

Another worker added: “Workers here are under ever increasing strain at a very difficult time.

“Morale is at an all time low. I have seen workers reduced to tears.This is a very stressful job at the best of times, now it has become almost unbearable.

“Many of us are asking how we are supposed to continue with our work at this difficult time and in these circumstances and are not getting nearly enough information.

“We have been asking for information but we are not being given nearly enough guidance as to what to do.”

The DWP has been approached for comment.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: