Dundee Jiu-Jitsu fighters continue to rise in the ranks of marital art

Dundee fighters Darren Ferguson and Patrick Rowan are continuing their rise in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The pair have recently been promoted to the blue belt grading following a quick ascent through the white belt ranks after just two years in the sport.

And they seem to be taking to the step up in quality well with more medals closer to home after success in England earlier this month.

Monifieth’s Rowan (22), of Dundee MMA, scooped a bronze and a gold at the recent Rickson Gracie Cup in Glasgow.

While, at the same event, Lochee lad Ferguson, of Gracie Barra, also took bronze.

They next take to the mats next Sunday, July 7, as they head for Manchester for the All Stars Cup where they hope to bring a champion belt back to Dundee.