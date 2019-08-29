Dundee jewellery store owner in plea for information after arriving to work and finding window smashed

The owner of a Dundee jewellery store has issued an appeal for information on social media after she arrived for work and found the window had been smashed.

Yvonne Coverdale, who runs Karma Jewellery at the Seagate, made the discovery on Wednesday morning.

She said: “The police are already looking into CCTV so hopefully they might see who do it.

“There is shutters up here at night. They must have hit it with some force. It was between 5.45pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

“I’ve never had any bother, I’ve had theft but never had any vandalism. It’s quite upsetting coming into your work and finding glass everywhere.”

Yvonne, who has had the shop for three years is hopeful some neighbours might have seen what happened and come forward.

She added: “I’m upset because somebody smashed my window, I think anybody would be.”

Although she opened the shop on Wednesday she said she spent the day on the phone to the glaziers to organise getting the window fixed, as well as cleaning the smashed glass.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is investigating a vandalism to a jeweller’s in Seagate, Dundee, between 5:45pm on Tuesday 27th and 9am on Wednesday 28th August, where a large window was smashed. If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101. Our ref is CR/22730/19.”