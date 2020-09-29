Dundee jewellers ‘turning back time’ as they reveal plans to return working clock to ‘Duffers corner’

A city jeweller is hoping to turn back the hands of time by returning a working clock to a spot where generations of Dundee couples met for their first date, or not in some cases.

Chisholm Hunter announced it would be taking over the former H.Samuel on Reform Street in January, after the latter closed following 120 years of trading.

And although the name on the outside is different, the family firm is looking to hark back to the days of old by restoring a clock to “Duffers Corner” – so named because it was the spot where those who were unlucky in love found themselves stood up.

Max Brown, Head of Retail Support at Chisholm Hunter extended his thanks to the Dundee Historic Society in connection with the project.

He added: “When we opened our Dundee flagship boutique it was a shame to see a clock with such a steep heritage and so deeply tied to the city’s identity in a state of disrepair.

“With that in mind, we are delighted to invest in the upgrading of the clock in order to restore it to its former attraction.

“We hope the new clock will further enhance the Dundee high street along with our new store which opened on the 7th of September after a £1 million investment.

“Thank you to Dundee Historic Society who supported us in the restoration of the new clock.”

Stef Lindsay, store manager, said the impending return of a working clock had been met with great anticipation from the customers.

She added: “We’ve had so many people come in and tell us about the history.

“When the original plans came out of the new store I think folk were worried the clock wouldn’t be a part of the site as it wasn’t on the drawings.

“When I’ve been able to tell them there is going to be a working clock back up there that was in keeping with the original they have been delighted, particularly with the older generation.

“I’ve seen the older pictures myself of how the corner used to look and I could see why it has so many memories for people.”