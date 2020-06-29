Video: Dundee jet-skier captures incredible footage of dolphins just feet away in River Tay

A stunned jet-skier captured spectacular footage of dolphins performing acrobatics just feet away from him in the River Tay.

© Supplied

Simon Thornbury was stunned to see 20 of the incredible creatures up close while he was in the water just off the coast of Buddon Ness, near Carnoustie.

Although he has been using the jet ski there for five years, and has spotted the bottlenoses from afar, this is the first time he has come face-to-face with the aquatic mammals.

Along with his friend Craig, Simon watched on as the dolphins leaped and twirled in a jaw-dropping display.

The painter and decorator, who lives on Mains Loan in Dundee, said the scene was “absolutely amazing”.

© Supplied

He said: “I knew the dolphins would come into the area during high tides as they chase mackerel to feed, so it is a really good time to go and see them.

“I have seen them from the shore, however, this is the first time I have seen them up so close, it was just amazing.

“My friend from Edinburgh came through to see me and he has his own ski too so we both went out together when we spotted them we just turned our engines off and sat and watched them.

“They were just showing off basically all around us and it was just awesome. I would say it was at least a pod of 20.”

Simon was able to capture some incredible videos in slow motion, and he was so close that he was even being splashed as they performed their tricks.

© Supplied

He added: “It was totally the right place at the right time and I have said to my friends it was like front row seats at the splash zone at water parks.

“When they were jumping out of the water I was being splashed as they were probably less then two metres away from me.

“Because we were not moving and just sat they were properly just jumping around us, which was really amazing, and it was like they were putting on their own show for us.”