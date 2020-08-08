Dundee janitor helps families through lockdown with food, toiletries and other essentials

A big-hearted Dundee janitor has been helping families get all the things they need during lockdown.

Tam McGeary, who works at Tayview Primary School, has spent the past few months getting deliveries out to people all over the city and beyond.

He has managed to stock up a gym cupboard at the school with essentials such as food, toiletries, nappies and children’s toys to make sure no one went without during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Tele, Tam said: “We started up a Facebook page and we have been inundated with folk needing stuff.

“Families have been able to get in touch asking us for what they need, whether it is food, decorating, new beds, or prams for new mums.

“You name it, we have got it.

“It is all kept in a big gym cupboard and it is like a grocery store, there are toiletries, toys, nappies, everything.

“We have also been helping people who are shielding, people who never had the money, and after all the panic buying in the beginning we were also helping people to get the stuff they needed but couldn’t find.

“And we get young mums coming in to get prams and lots of other stuff for their babies.

“I knew a lot of families personally who were struggling and taxi drivers who were off work and not getting any money in, so it has been amazing to be able to help them.”

Despite the schools scheduled to go back next week, Tam says he is still getting scores of donations coming in.

He continued: “The cupboard is still packed out with stuff.

“We work out of Tayview and people are bringing stuff into the school for us to give out to people.

“It has been a god send for some people.

“We have had people coming to us in tears because they haven’t got anything for their kid’s birthday, for example.

“I then put out appeals on Facebook for drivers to make the deliveries and volunteers always come forward to pick up the stuff and drop it off.

“There is always someone willing to help which is fantastic.

“We have done deliveries as far as Glasgow, and right now we are getting money together for a boy in America who is blind and has broken his cane, but he is skint and can’t replace it, so this is going a little but further than just Dundee.

“My daughter even managed to raise £600 for us by walking the bridge two weeks ago.

“A lot of people have been helping out.”