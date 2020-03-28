Dundee janitor becomes global sensation with virtual karaoke reaching thousands amid worldwide coronavirus lockdown

It’s going to take more than coronavirus to keep a certain Dundee janny down.

Jim Young, from Menzieshill, has become an overnight viral sensation after creating a ‘virtual bar’ from the comfort of his own sitting room.

When coronavirus forced the closure of his local pub and there was no where to go for his favourite tipple, Jim, 54, decided to take things into his own hands.

Open 24 hours a day, thousands of people across the globe are now dropping in for a pint, a laugh and some entertainment at Jim the Janny’s Virtual Bar.

Pub goers can even join in a game of bingo if the mood takes them.

Jim said: “It’s unbelievable. What started as a bit of a laugh for me and my mates to get together and share a pint and a laugh has attracted thousands of people.

“I was a bit fed up and missing my pint. So I contacted the lads on social media and it just took off from there and people started following us.”

Jim the Janny’s Virtual Bar already has more than 8000 followers – hailing from America to Australia, Canada and New Zealand and loads of points in between.

Jim said that as a key worker at his school he was still doing a full day’s job so couldn’t obviously monitor the virtual pub the whole time, but people were joining at all times of the day.

He said: “To begin with 50 people joined in, then it was 100, then 1000, then 5,000 and now it’s at 8,000 and growing.

“We have our drink sitting at home, we have music and we even have bingo. It’s incredible how it has taken off.”

And this weekend Jim and his mates – quickly mustered as his admin team – are hoping to create a worldwide music festival.

Jim said that the music side had proved so popular he hopes people will join in the fun.

He said: “The idea is that people can book a slot to entertain then an MC will come on and talk about what’s happening and then announce the next act.

“I’ve already had loads of interest in the idea so I reckon it’s going to be a huge success.”