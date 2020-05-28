Dundee Isolation Film Festival to showcase work of local creatives amid lockdown

A Dundee filmmaker has unveiled plans for an isolation film festival which will showcase the work of local creatives amid lockdown.

With coronavirus forcing the closure of cinemas and galleries, Chris Gerrard took the decision to set up his own two-hour live stream of videos collected from different filmmakers and artists from around the city.

The 27-year-old, who has just completed his PhD at the University of Dundee, said that he wanted to create a space where artists could collaborate and feel connected during the pandemic.

He said: “I just finished doing a PhD and what I wanted to do for the final film was have a screening but, obviously, because of lockdown I wasn’t able to do that.

“I knew, just because of my background, a lot of people who were in a very similar situation where they wanted to have screenings or put something into a gallery and then it’s been unable to go ahead.

“Everyone is finding ways to get their work out there, whether that’s through Instagram or Youtube, but it’s all very spread out. I thought it would be good to have a place where everybody could stick all their work together and people could find stuff easily enough.

“I thought it was a good way to collect all the work that’s being made now, or was perhaps made a few months ago with plans to screen it and then this happened.”

The live stream will begin at 7pm on Friday May 29 and will run for two hours. It will include around 21 submissions, feature a wide variety of genres and offer viewers the opportunity to have a live chat with some of the filmmakers too.

Chris, who lives in the city centre, said: “There are a couple of music videos, a couple more serious drama pieces, some light-hearted ones and some from the art college that are more visual pieces.

“When you have a cinema screening or a gallery show, I think a lot of what people get out of it is discussing the work and so, alongside the video, I am going to have a discussion panel.

“I know that a number of the filmmakers will be taking part and afterwards people will be able to ask them questions.

“I wanted to make sure that it wasn’t just a video that people could watch and it was more interactive, like you were going to be there in person.

“It’s annoying to not be able to have a public screening for some of the work because I’ve always found that to be the most rewarding part of making something – hearing what other people think about your work.”

One budding filmmaker, George Devlin, will see his short film exhibited as part of Dundee Isolation Film Festival.

© Supplied

The 28-year-old, who hails from Fintry, submitted a harrowing piece about alcohol addiction.

He said: “Living in Dundee, I’ve observed this my whole life and I’ve been that person and come out the other side too.

“Everytime I walk past someone that is struggling with addiction, I’m always left with the idea of ‘how does someone make the decisions that get them to that point in life?’

“I’m fascinated by the fact there’s a lot of people out there who have these thought provoking stories to be told and I really want to tell their stories.

“The video focuses on addiction and how people, when they go through pain and suffering, use it as a form of escapism. It doesn’t fix anything though and, ultimately, ends up causing more pain for themselves and their loved ones.”

George, who now lives in the Hilltown, has only recently begun learning the craft and is looking forward to expressing himself through his filmmaking talents.

“I’ve been doing it for three months and coronavirus has really sped that process up because I’ve got a lot more time to learn,” he said.

“I think filmmaking is the appropriate outlet for me; I used to write poetry and do photography but I think cinematography ties everything I love into one. It’s a form of storytelling.

“I think my future is in cinematography. It’s really just the beginning for me and I’m looking forward to seeing where it takes me.”

Anyone wishing to view Chris’s own work can do so by clicking this link.

Those wishing to participate in tomorrow’s festival can click here.