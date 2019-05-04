Dundee is the best-prepared city in Scotland for rise of electric vehicles

Dundee is the third-best-prepared city in the UK for the rise of the electric car, according to a new independent study.

The City of Discovery has one electric car charger for every 1,635 drivers according to data compiled by an energy company.

It is third only to the English cities of Sunderland and Milton Keynes for the number of chargers it has available per head and is by far the best equipped city for battery-powered cars in Scotland.

Only Glasgow makes the top 10 according to the study of Zap Map, a website that lists available electric car chargers and whether they are in use.

Chris Russell, of Tonik Energy – which carried out the study – said: “It’s great to see areas such as Dundee paving the way for the rise in electric vehicles (EVs).

“This is a great example of how local councils can prepare for the increase in the amount of EVs on our roads.”