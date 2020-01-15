‘Dundee is on the up’: New bar boss excited about the city’s future ahead of April opening

New Mercantile bar boss Tommy Fox has told how he chose the Dundee venue because it’s in Scotland’s most exciting city.

He and wife Jacqueline form the new management team of the Commercial Street bar and restaurant and plan to open the premises in April following extensive £630,000 refurbishment with 25 new jobs.

Mr Fox, 35, has spent the past decade of his career working for the Kilted Kangaroo in Stirling – the sister bar of Dundee’s Roseangle establishment.

He said: “Dundee is a really happening place right now and on the up.

“The V&A is attracting so many people to the city and there’s plenty more happening down the waterfront and once people venture into the city centre then that boosts trade all round.

“We are trying to appeal to everyone with a little bit of everything from morning coffees, brunch, dining for a special occasion then in the evening we will have great entertainment as well.

“It is a stunning building and to be honest, once we had seen it after viewing a few other places in Glasgow, Edinburgh and elsewhere, it was only going to be the Mercantile in Dundee for us.

“I was a partner in the Kilted Kangaroo in Stirling and helped run the bar and restaurant there for the last 10 years.

“But I have been looking for a new place since last year along with my wife Jacqueline, 33, who has worked in hospitality for the last 10 years.

“We hope to open at the beginning of April and we have not settled on a name yet for the place. But we have a few names to select from and some have local connections.”

The Mercantile, which was later re-branded as the Old Horse Shoe Bar, closed its doors in 2010.

The pub was run by Mike Halford, a well-known publican in Dundee, who died aged 62 a year after it was closed down.

It re-opened with plans for a revamp but closed again in August 2016. It has been shut ever since.

Mr Fox also revealed the famous eagles at the front of the pub will go up for sale and said: “The eagles are going and people have shown interest in them and we will see what happens in the next few weeks with that.”