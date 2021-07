Dundee-based investment firm Thorntons Investments has appointed a new portfolio manager.

Andrew McLean works from both the Dundee and Edinburgh offices of Thorntons Investments.

Mr McLean is responsible for managing portfolios for individual clients, pensions, offshore bonds, trusts and charities.

He says: “I am really pleased to be working with Thorntons Investments.

“It’s refreshing to be back at a firm with a proud local history, ambition and a central focus on the client.”