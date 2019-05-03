Dundee International Women’s Centre celebrates 50th anniversary

Dundee International Women’s Centre (DIWC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The project started in 1969 when a social worker began visiting the families of overseas workers who had come to Dundee to work in the jute trade.

The women were lonely, isolated and needed support – and DIWC was born.

From a small shop on Church Street, to a flat on Lyon Street, to a purpose-built centre on Dundonald Street, DIWC has empowered thousands of women from all cultures, backgrounds and walks of life to achieve their goals.

Today, educational, social, health and wellbeing, and employability classes are giving the women of Dundee the confidence they need to pursue their dreams and contribute to all aspects of society. The centre is hosting a celebration day until 3pm for people to come along to.

n Picture shows Afroza Akter, Khalada Islam, class tutor Amandine Sheard, Ruixue Zhou and Xuexin Li with the memory wall exhibit they made with DIWC’s history.