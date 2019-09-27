Dundee inspires cities as far afield as Detroit with ‘cultural innovations’ say global experts

Dundee has inspired cities as far afield as Detroit with its cultural innovations according to global experts.

The United Nations’ Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN), says the city has delivered a “solid” programme of promoting design in its first four years of accreditation.

Initiatives singled out for praise were the Dundee Design Festival and the Bash Street Kids’ Back at the McMenace exhibition, credited with a surge in museum visits.

© DC Thomson

V&A Dundee was also noted as a major contributor to the city’s cultural capital, as was the 3D Festival which heralded its opening in September last year.

Dundee was named as the UK’s first and presently only Unesco City of Design in 2014, putting it on an equal footing with places such as Beijing, Berlin, Helsinki, Istanbul and Singapore.

The positive report means Dundee remains on the list.

Reviewers noted that Dundee’s rekindled relationship with design had inspired other bigger cities like Detroit – which is also recovering from the loss of major industries – in looking to the future.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The report concluded: “Dundee has shown great interest and participation to the network and its objectives. For a city of its size that is a real credit to them.”

Annie Marrs, lead officer in Dundee’s Unesco City of Design team, believes the review validates Dundee’s new identity as a more confident and creative city.

She has just returned from a gathering of other Unesco cities in Detroit – where a team from Abertay University was showing off some of the games created by its games design students.

© Supplied

She said: “It’s great to see Dundee up there with places like Shenzhen, Singapore, Detroit, Helsinki, Montreal and others.

“I think we come across as a confident city – one which isn’t afraid to take its place alongside these others, and that says a lot about the sort of place and type of people we are.”