Dundee injury update: Positive news for Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan

Dundee have been given a boost after scans showed no lasting damage to Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan.

Both picked up injuries this week and it was feared the hamstring problem suffered by Marshall in the 0-0 draw at Dunfermline would see the left-back ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, news from medical staff has been positive and the 24-year-old could still feature for the Dark Blues in their play-off promotion push.

It remains unclear how long it will take to clear up, however, with the club assessing the injury over the weekend.

The same goes for midfielder McGowan, who suffered a kick to the shin in training on Monday which saw him miss the Pars clash.

His scan was more of a precaution to rule out any serious damage and news has been good on that front.

He too will continue to be assessed before the trip to Inverness on Tuesday.

With just three games to go in the regular Championship season, time is short for recovery.

However, getting both Marshall and McGowan back fit could be key to Dundee’s hopes of finding a route to the Premiership through the play-offs.

Meanwhile, young midfielder Max Anderson also missed the trip to East End Park.

He suffered a bruised foot late on against Greenock Morton last Saturday.

The 19-year-old is yet to return to training but is expected back in the near future.